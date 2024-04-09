Delhi: Driver Handed Hefty Rs 12,500 Fine for Numerous Traffic Violations

Taking suo moto cognizance of a viral video, depicting dangerous driving behaviour, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a challan, officials on Tuesday said.

''The video captured a driver recklessly driving a Toyota Urban Cruiser in a zigzag manner and driving on the footpath, posing a serious threat to pedestrians and other road users,'' the traffic police in a statement said.

The Delhi Traffic Police identified the driver and the vehicle involved in the incident, they said. Following a thorough investigation, the driver has been prosecuted for multiple violations of traffic regulations.

''Thus, the offending vehicle has been issued a court challan with a possible maximum fine of Rs 12,500,'' read the statement.

