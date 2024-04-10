Left Menu

US House delays sending Senate Mayorkas impeachment to Senate until next week

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will delay sending the Senate its impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas until next week, a spokesman for House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 01:58 IST
US House delays sending Senate Mayorkas impeachment to Senate until next week
  • Country:
  • United States

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will delay sending the Senate its impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas until next week, a spokesman for House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday. "To ensure the Senate has adequate time to perform its constitutional duty, the House will transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week," instead of the previous plan to send them on Wednesday, said spokesman Taylor Haulsee.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, had planned to have all 100 senators sworn in on Thursday as jurors in any Mayorkas impeachment trial. While Schumer has not detailed the schedule beyond the swearing-in, several sources, including some senators, have said he was seeking a quick conclusion to the process -- possibly within a day or two through a dismissal of the charges or a similar procedural maneuver.

Haulsee said the delay will avoid placing the start of the impeachment process in the Senate closer to the weekend when senators normally are not in Washington and would either have to interrupt the proceeding or have an incentive to dispatch it by late Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024