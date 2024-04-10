Left Menu

Son of former Punjab minister arrested for heroin possession in Shimla along with 4 others

Five people, including former Punjab minister Sucha Singh's son, were arrested with 42.89 grams of heroin in Shimla. The arrests were made after a police raid at a hotel near Panchayat Ghar. The main accused, Prakash Singh, and four others are facing charges under the NDPS Act. Prakash Singh had a previous arrest for heroin possession and consumption in Gurdaspur.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 09:48 IST
Son of former Punjab minister arrested for heroin possession in Shimla along with 4 others
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including the son of a former Punjab minister Sucha Singh, were arrested with 42.89 grams of heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made after a police patrolling party raided a room in a hotel near Panchayat Ghar, Old Bus Stand on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told the PTI.

The main accused was identified as Prakash Singh (37), the son of former Punjab minister Sucha Singh. The remaining four accused are Ajay Kumar (27), Shubham Kaushal (26) and Balbinder (22), all from Punjab, and Abni (19) of Kinnaur district, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and an investigation is underway, police said.

Earlier, Prakash Singh was arrested for possessing and consuming heroin in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024