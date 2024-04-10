SC allows DMRC's plea against arbitral award of Rs 8,000 crore in favour of DAMEPL
In a major victory for the DMRC, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the PSU was not obliged to pay Rs 8,000 crore to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd, a Reliance Infrastructure firm, in pursuance of a 2017 arbitral award.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud allowed the curative plea of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against the dismissal of its revision plea against the arbitral award.
The appeal and the review petitions of the DMRC, challenging the arbitral award asking it to pay Rs 8,000 crore to DAMEPL, were dismissed by the top court which heard the curative petition and reserved the verdict.
