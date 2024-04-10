Philippine president says trilateral summit mainly aimed at economic ties
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 10-04-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday the upcoming trilateral summit with his Japanese and American counterparts is mainly an agreement to strengthen economic cooperation among the three countries.
While defence and security ties will be discussed, it is not the main intent, Marcos said in a speech before departing for Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine
- Washington
- Japanese
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- Marcos
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Coast Guard ship in Philippines to bolster bilateral maritime cooperation
South Korea has 'grave concerns' over China using water cannons against Philippine ships
India supports the Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty, EAM Jaishankar in Manila.
There is very perceptible growth in bilateral ties between India and the Philippines recently: EAM Jaishankar in Manila.
India supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM Jaishankar