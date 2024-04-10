Left Menu

Gang leader hacked to death in Kerala

Gang leader hacked to death in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-04-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 12:28 IST
Gang leader hacked to death in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A gang leader was allegedly hacked to death near Chengamanad in Ernakulam district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Vinu Vikraman, the gang leader, who is accused in several cases, including murder, was allegedly hacked by persons also with a history of criminal activity, around 2 am in a village under the Chengamanad police station limits.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, police said.

The police said that two persons allegedly involved in the incident have been taken into custody.

A detailed probe into the incident has been launched, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024