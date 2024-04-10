EU court takes Russian billionaires Fridman, Avan off sanctions list

The European Union Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday to annul the inclusion of Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven from a European Union sanction list.

"The General Court considers that none of the reasons set out in the initial acts is sufficiently substantiated and that the inclusion of Mr Aven and Mr Fridman on the lists at issue was therefore not justified," the Luxembourg-based court said in a statement.

