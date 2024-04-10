Danger of escalation on the Lebanon-Israel border is real, say UN peacekeepers

The commander of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Aroldo Lazaro, said on Wednesday the danger of escalation on the Lebanon-Israel border was real.

"(...) UNIFIL calls for a return to the cessation of hostilities, and a move towards a permanent ceasefire and a long-term solution to the conflict", Lazaro said in a statement.

