Man who once struck at Chhota Rajan’s home held by Nagpur police in theft case: Officials
The Nagpur police have arrested a serial burglar, who once stole from gangster Chhota Rajans home in Mumbai, and his aide from Hyderabad over a theft at a businessmans house here, an official said on Wednesday. Several years ago, Salim had struck at gangster Chhota Rajans home in Mumbai and stolen cash and jewellery worth Rs 4-5 crore from there, the official said.
- Country:
- India
The Nagpur police have arrested a serial burglar, who once stole from gangster Chhota Rajan's home in Mumbai, and his aide from Hyderabad over a theft at a businessman's house here, an official said on Wednesday. Accused Mohammad Salim Mohammad Habib Qureshi (51) faces over 200 cases. Originally from Mumbai, he has been living in Hyderabad for the past many years, the official said. Salim's accomplice Shabbir, alias Sabir Jamil Qureshi (32) is a resident of Mumbai's Govandi area and is named nearly two dozen crimes.
The duo allegedly stole cash and jewellery worth about Rs 18 lakh from the home of a local businessman on March 26, the official said. Working on CCTV footage and other inputs, the police tracked down the two to Hyderabad and arrested them on Tuesday. The accused told the police that they had sold the stolen jewellery to a bullion dealer in Mumbai, he said. Several years ago, Salim had struck at gangster Chhota Rajan's home in Mumbai and stolen cash and jewellery worth Rs 4-5 crore from there, the official said. After Rajan's gang members fatally shot Salim's accomplice in that crime, he fled Mumbai and started living in Hyderabad, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore seized in Kerala's Chamarajanagar LS constituency
Liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore seized in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar LS constituency
Prestige group raises Rs 2,001 cr from ADIA, Kotak AIF to build Rs 18k cr worth housing projects
"Centre appointed a cruel governor to harass us": Tamil Nadu Minister PT Rajan
"DMK donated Katchatheevu for its personal gains": BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan