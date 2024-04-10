BJP holds protest, demands Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi CM

The BJP on Wednesday held a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters, leading to Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit chief, suffering an injury. He was admitted to RML Hospital for treatment.

''We used mild force to disperse the protesters. No one suffered any injury,'' a senior police officer said.

Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and remand in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy was rejected by Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The BJP has stepped up pressure on Kejriwal and demanded his resignation following the high court order.

Kejriwal has challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said he will look into Kejriwal's request for an early listing of his plea against the high court order. He has asked Kejriwal's lawyer to send an email.

