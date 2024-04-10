Left Menu

HDFC Bank opens branch in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti

HDFC Bank opens branch in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:56 IST
HDFC Bank opens branch in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti
  • Country:
  • India

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday inaugurated a branch in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti island.

The bank becomes the first private sector lender to have a presence in Lakshadweep, according to a statement.

The bank seeks to serve customers wherever they are and looks forward to serving the financial needs of individuals, families, and businesses in Lakshadweep, the bank's retail branch banking group head S Sampathkumar said.

The branch was inaugurated by Captain Lovekesh Thakur, Commanding Officer, Indian Navy and K P Muthukoya, a well-known resident, in the presence of bank officials, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Judge Speeds Up Boeing 737 MAX Crash Case Ruling

U.S. Judge Speeds Up Boeing 737 MAX Crash Case Ruling

 Global
2
Airbus Forecasts Soaring Demand for Jetliners Over Next Two Decades

Airbus Forecasts Soaring Demand for Jetliners Over Next Two Decades

 Global
3
Markets React to Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump

Markets React to Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump

 Global
4
H.M. Electro Mech Limited Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME

H.M. Electro Mech Limited Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Water Crises and Conflicts: Farmers’ Perspectives on Climate Change in Iran

Maximizing Metaverse VR Engagement through Superior Network Performance

Harnessing AI to Identify Quit-Vaping Intentions: A Collaborative Study on GPT-4’s Potential

Navigating New Horizons: Preparing for a World of Uncertainty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024