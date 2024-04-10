More than 97,000 people evacuated as floods hit Kazakhstan
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 16:57 IST
More than 97,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry said on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the ministry told a briefing it was monitoring the situation in the Russian city of Orsk and water levels in the Ural river which flows through Orsk and Kazakhstan then into the Caspian Sea.
