More than 97,000 people evacuated as floods hit Kazakhstan

More than 97,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the ministry told a briefing it was monitoring the situation in the Russian city of Orsk and water levels in the Ural river which flows through Orsk and Kazakhstan then into the Caspian Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)