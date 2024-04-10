33,482 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,482 Palestinians and wounded 76,049 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Wednesday.
There have been 122 Palestinians killed and 56 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
