45-year-old man, arrested with heroin, sentenced to 10 years in jail

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man, arrested with heroin, was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Mizoram's Kolasib district. The fast-track court of Judge R Vanlalena on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. In case he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional one year in jail.

Zarzova, the convict, was arrested along with Lalduhawma, 25, near Bukpui village in Kolasib district on March 20, 2021, when he was trying to sell 324 gram of heroin to another person.

Lalduhawma was hired by Zarzova so that he could ride his motorbike to sell the drugs. The court exonerated Lalduhawma as he claimed that he did not know what Zarzova was carrying.

