Motor racing-McLaren's Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first F1 win

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 03:15 IST
McLaren's Lando Norris capitalised on a bit of good fortune to win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen for his first Formula One victory.

It was a long overdue win for the Briton who held the record for most podiums without a win (15), having finished runner-up an agonising eight times in 110 grand prix. Verstappen had seemed well placed to claim a fifth win in six races until a midway crash allowed McLaren to cash in on a safety car period, with Norris pitting and coming out with the lead.

Dutchman Verstappen, seeking a Miami hat-trick of wins, filled Norris's mirrors on the restart but his Red Bull could offer no challenge as the McLaren pulled clear. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium, coming home third ahead of team mate Carlos Sainz.

