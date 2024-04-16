Left Menu

Xi tells Germany's Scholz to seek 'common ground' amid EU trade tensions

Scholz was joined by senior German executives including Ola Kallenius, chairman of Mercedes-Benz, and Oliver Zipse, chief executive of BMW, underlining the importance of the Chinese market to Europe's largest economy. The Sino-German economic relationship should not only be cultivated but expanded, Mercedes-Benz Chairman Kallenius told German broadcaster ARD in Beijing on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:34 IST
Xi tells Germany's Scholz to seek 'common ground' amid EU trade tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday ties with Germany would continue to develop as long as the world's second and third-largest economies sought "common ground", amid complaints by the EU about Chinese goods flooding the bloc's markets. "We must view and develop bilateral relations in an all-round way from a long-term and strategic perspective," Xi told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.

"As long as both sides adhere to mutual respect, seek common ground while reserving differences, communicate and learn from each other, and achieve win-win co-operation, relations between the two countries will continue to develop steadily," Xi told Scholz ahead of their one-on-one talks in the Chinese capital. Scholz's three-day visit to China was his first since his government launched a "de-risking" strategy last year to avoid relying excessively on Chinese suppliers.

His visit also coincided with EU concerns about the threat to European businesses from Chinese goods, including electric vehicles and other green technologies, flooding its markets. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has complained about China's overproduction being unfairly supported by "massive" state subsidies.

But Scholz has been cautious about pushing away China, an important market for Germany, saying the EU should not act out of protectionist self-interest. Competition between China and Germany ought to be fair however, Scholz said in Shanghai on Monday.

"At some point there will also be Chinese cars in Germany and Europe. The only thing that must always be clear is that competition must be fair," Scholz told students at Tongji University in Shanghai. "In other words, that there is no dumping, that there is no overproduction, that copyrights are not infringed," Scholz said.

The trip to China by Scholz has taken him to big Chinese cities including Chongqing, where he visited German auto supplier Bosch's hydrogen fuel cell plant. Scholz was joined by senior German executives including Ola Kallenius, chairman of Mercedes-Benz, and Oliver Zipse, chief executive of BMW, underlining the importance of the Chinese market to Europe's largest economy.

The Sino-German economic relationship should not only be cultivated but expanded, Mercedes-Benz Chairman Kallenius told German broadcaster ARD in Beijing on Tuesday. "Withdrawing from such a large market is not an alternative, but rather strengthening our position," he said about the company's strategy in China.

BMW's Zipse expressed a similar view on China, Germany's biggest trading partner. "We actually see more opportunities than risks," he told the ARD news programme Tagesschau. ($1 = 0.9426 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024