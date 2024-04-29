Jharkhand High Court Notice on Extension Granted to Bar Council

Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court issued notice to Bar Council of India over an 18-month extension granted to the state bar council. The extension, challenged in a petition, is said to violate the Advocates Act, which allows only a six-month extension. The petition argues that the BCI exceeded its authority by extending the term of the Jharkhand State Bar Council beyond the statutory limit. The court will hear the case to determine the validity of the extension.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday issued notice to the Bar Council of India in a case filed in connection with the BCI granting an extension of 18 months to the state bar council.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, who has questioned the authority of the BCI to grant an extension to the Jharkhand State Bar Council ''beyond the scope of the Advocates Act, 1961.'' The petitioner claimed that the Advocates Act provides for an extension of six months after the expiry of its term to a State Bar Council by the BCI.

Contrary to this provision, the BCI has granted an extension of 18 months to the Jharkhand State Bar Council after the statutory extension of six months granted earlier, Tiwari's counsel Nilesh Agarwal said.

Agarwal informed the court that the term of the Jharkhand State Bar Council had expired in July last year. Thereafter, it was given an extension of six months according to the provisions of the Advocates Act. This extension has also expired in January 2024.

The BCI issued a letter in January granting an extension of 18 months more to the State Bar Council to run its office.

Agarwal submitted that this move of the BCI is against the Act and should be set aside.

