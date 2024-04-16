Left Menu

Manipur government shuffles Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve to a new post

Manipur govt transfers Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:24 IST
Manipur government shuffles Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve to a new post
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government transferred the Churachandpur Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve, an official said on Tuesday.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms in an order dated April 15 ordered the transfer the Shivanand Surve as the SP of Churachandpur and posted him as senior staff officer to the DGP, the official said.

Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir the Additional SP (Law and Order) of Churachandpur district has been given duties as SP of the district, the order said.

Surve in February had suspended a head constable Siamlalpaul for allegedly being with armed miscreants in a purported video that went viral. The suspension of the head constable had triggered mob violence in Churachandpur district in which two persons were killed in firing by security personnel.

Surve was also asked by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum to leave the district within 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024