Manipur government shuffles Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve to a new post

Manipur govt transfers Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve
The Manipur government transferred the Churachandpur Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve, an official said on Tuesday.
The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms in an order dated April 15 ordered the transfer the Shivanand Surve as the SP of Churachandpur and posted him as senior staff officer to the DGP, the official said.
Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir the Additional SP (Law and Order) of Churachandpur district has been given duties as SP of the district, the order said.
Surve in February had suspended a head constable Siamlalpaul for allegedly being with armed miscreants in a purported video that went viral. The suspension of the head constable had triggered mob violence in Churachandpur district in which two persons were killed in firing by security personnel.
Surve was also asked by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum to leave the district within 24 hours.
