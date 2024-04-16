Left Menu

Security forces eliminate 18 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh encounter; 3 soldiers injured

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 16-04-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 18:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 18 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) said. Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, the state police said.

The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a statement issued by the BSF said.

The BSF has been extensively deployed in Kanker district for counter-insurgency operations.

''Bodies of 18 Maoist cadres were recovered from the encounter spot. Seven AK series rifles and three Light Machine Guns were also recovered from the spot,'' the statement said.

''One BSF personnel sustained bullet injury on his leg in the gunfight and he is reported to be out of danger,'' the statement added.

The Chhattisgarh police said three security personnel were injured in the gunfight and they were being shifted to a hospital for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

