Left Menu

Berlin calls China espionage arrest potential attack on EU democracy

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 13:23 IST
Berlin calls China espionage arrest potential attack on EU democracy
Nancy Faeser Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Tuesday called allegations that an assistant to a European Parliament member for the far-right Alternative for Germany spied for China "extremely serious".

"If it is confirmed that someone spied for China in the European Parliament, this is an attack from within on European democracy," she said in a statement.

"Anyone who employs such an employee also bears responsibility for this," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024