Berlin calls China espionage arrest potential attack on EU democracy

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Tuesday called allegations that an assistant to a European Parliament member for the far-right Alternative for Germany spied for China "extremely serious".

"If it is confirmed that someone spied for China in the European Parliament, this is an attack from within on European democracy," she said in a statement.

"Anyone who employs such an employee also bears responsibility for this," she added.

