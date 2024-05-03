Left Menu

India Raises Onion Export Duty to 40% from May 4 to Curb Inflation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of onions.

It also exempted duty on the import of desi chana till March 31, 2025.

Besides, it has extended the duty exemption on imports of yellow peas covered by the bill of entry issued on or before October 31, 2024.

In a notification, the finance ministry said the changes would be effective from May 4.

Currently, the export of onion is banned. However, the government allows shipments to India's friendly nations. It has permitted a specified quantity of onion exports to UAE and Bangladesh.

In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

