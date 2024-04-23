China's foreign ministry rejects German espionage as 'hype'
Updated: 23-04-2024
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected reports of Chinese espionage in Germany, saying such "hype" was meant to discredit China.
China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and it hopes the "relevant personnel" on the German side will abandon their Cold War mentality, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference.
