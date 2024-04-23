China's foreign ministry rejects German espionage as 'hype'

China's foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected reports of Chinese espionage in Germany, saying such "hype" was meant to discredit China.

China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and it hopes the "relevant personnel" on the German side will abandon their Cold War mentality, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference.

