No justification to end Hamas' presence in Doha, says Qatar
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-04-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 16:09 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Qatar said on Tuesday there was no justification to end the presence of an office for Palestinian militant group Hamas in Doha while its mediation efforts continued in the Gaza war.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari added in a press conference that Qatar remained committed to mediation but was reassessing its role in "frustration with attacks" on its efforts.
