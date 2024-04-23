Blast at Iraq's PMF base caused by explosion in ammunition storage, says state media

A huge blast at Iraq's Kalso military base used by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Saturday was the result of an explosion in ammunition and rocket storage, state media reported on Tuesday. No warplanes or drones were spotted in the sky above Iraq's Babil province at the time of the explosion, state media added.

The blast killed a member of the Iraqi security force that includes Iran-backed groups.

