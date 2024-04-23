Left Menu

ICG & Royal Oman Police Coast Guard officials meet to combat transnational illegal activities at sea

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 17:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The 5th Annual High-Level Meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Royal Oman Police Coast Guard (ROPCG) took place in New Delhi on April 23, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to combat transnational illegal activities at sea and promote regional cooperation. The discussions were led by Director General Rakesh Pal from the ICG. The ROPCG delegation was headed by Assistant Officer Commanding Colonel Abdul Aziz Mohammed Ali Al Jabri.

The meeting focused on bolstering bilateral engagements through a capacity-building programme, cross ships’ visit, implementation of Sea Rider programme, establishing professional linkages between pollution reporting centers and other collaborative arrangements. Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation in addressing maritime challenges, thereby strengthening the maritime safety and security framework in the region.

A meeting between an ROPCG delegation and representatives from Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers is planned in New Delhi on April 25, 2024 to acquaint it with India's shipbuilding capabilities under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

(With Inputs from PIB)

