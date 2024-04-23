Israeli attack on Iran would change 'circumstances', Iran's president says
An Israeli attack on Iranian territory would bring about a complete change of "circumstances", Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the official IRNA news agency.
Raisi, who is visiting Pakistan, was quoted as saying such an attack could possibly result in there be nothing left of the "Zionist regime".
