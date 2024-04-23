Left Menu

Israeli attack on Iran would change 'circumstances', Iran's president says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-04-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 18:29 IST
Israeli attack on Iran would change 'circumstances', Iran's president says
Ebrahim Raisi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Israeli attack on Iranian territory would bring about a complete change of "circumstances", Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the official IRNA news agency.

Raisi, who is visiting Pakistan, was quoted as saying such an attack could possibly result in there be nothing left of the "Zionist regime".

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024