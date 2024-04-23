AFMS, ICMR sign MoU to undertake biomedical research for Armed Forces

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborative research and training with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)on 23 April 2024. The MoU was signed by Secretary, Department of Health Research & Director General, ICMR Dr Rajiv Bahl, and Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh. The aim of the MoU is to undertake cooperative and collaborative activities, in the field of biomedical research and academics, which will address multidisciplinary scientific, technological and educational problems of relevance to the country and the Armed Forces.

AFMS and ICMR have joined hands for health research in High Altitude, Battle related trauma/Post-traumatic stress disorder, Aerospace medicine, Infectious diseases and other health issues faced Armed Forces Personnel.

Under the ambit of this MoU, various joint academic activities are also planned, including opportunity for AFMS officers to register for PhD under ICMR-AcSIR PhD programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)