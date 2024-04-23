Left Menu

EU Commission raids security equipment company over foreign subsidies concerns

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-04-2024 19:29 IST
EU Commission raids security equipment company over foreign subsidies concerns
  Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission on Tuesday raided a security equipment company in an EU country, saying that the company may have received distortive foreign subsidies.

"The Commission has indications that the inspected company may have received foreign subsidies that could distort the internal market pursuant to the Foreign Subsidies Regulation," the EU executive said in a statement.

It did not name the company nor the country where it is located.

