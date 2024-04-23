Left Menu

Spain reopens Israeli spyware probe, sharing information with France

Spain's High Court on Tuesday reopened an investigation into the use of Israeli cyber-intelligence firm NSO Group's Pegasus software to spy on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and other Spanish politicians.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-04-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 19:34 IST
Spain reopens Israeli spyware probe, sharing information with France
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's High Court on Tuesday reopened an investigation into the use of Israeli cyber-intelligence firm NSO Group's Pegasus software to spy on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and other Spanish politicians. The investigators will share information with France, where politicians and other figures were also targeted. The probe aims to find out who was behind the snooping. No one has yet been accused.

In 2022, the government said software from NSO Group was used to spy on ministers, triggering a political crisis in Spain that led to the resignation of its spy chief. The government did not elaborate on whether foreign or Spanish groups were suspected of being behind the espionage.

The High Court started to investigate the matter but shelved the case last year after saying Israeli authorities did not cooperate. But Judge Jose Luis Calama decided to reopen its probe after France sent him details of its own investigation into the use of Pegasus software to spy on phones belonging to reporters, lawyers and public figures as well as members of the French government and politicians in 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron changed his mobile phone and phone number in light of the Pegasus spyware case. Calama said on Tuesday that comparing the Spanish findings with technical data France had sent could help move the case forward.

The judge ordered an expert analysis to cross the technical elements collected in the French and Spanish investigations and to determine the authorship of the cyber attacks. Calama said he expected a more extensive exchange of information with French authorities once the analysis was completed.

"All of this will allow for joint and coordinated action by the French and Spanish judicial authorities in order to determine the authorship of the infestation carried out through the Pegasus spy programme in both France and Spain," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024