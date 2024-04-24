Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Ghazipur: Elderly Father and Daughter Perish in Road Accident

A 61-year-old man and his daughter were killed after an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle here, police said on Wednesday. Mardah Station House Officer SHO Dharmendra Pandey said the incident occurred on Tuesday when Afzal Ahmed was travelling on a motorcycle with his daughter, Ashiya Khatoon 23.

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Ghazipur: Elderly Father and Daughter Perish in Road Accident
  • Country:
  • India

A 61-year-old man and his daughter were killed after an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle here, police said on Wednesday. Mardah Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Pandey said the incident occurred on Tuesday when Afzal Ahmed was travelling on a motorcycle with his daughter, Ashiya Khatoon (23). The duo was hit by an unknown vehicle from behind near the Mahengwa village. They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, the SHO said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said. ''We are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the bike. The accused will be arrested soon,'' he added.

