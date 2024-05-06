Rahul Gandhi Stresses Constitution, Tribal Rights in Election Rally in Madhya Pradesh
PTI | Khargone | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:20 IST
This election is for saving the Constitution, quotas, and rights of tribals: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Segaon, Madhya Pradesh.
