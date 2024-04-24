UK police arrest three over migrants' deaths in Channel
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 18:11 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police said on Wednesday they had arrested three people over the deaths of five migrants including a child in the Channel the day before.
The men, two Sudanese nationals aged 22 and 19, and a South Sudan national aged 22, were detained on Tuesday night, the National Crime Agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Sudan
- Sudanese
- British
Advertisement