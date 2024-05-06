Left Menu

Fatal Car-Truck Collision in Pratapgarh, Resulting in Multiple Casualties

Two persons were killed and three sustained injuries when their car caught fire after it collided with a truck here, police said on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police ASP, East, Durgesh Kumar Singh said the car caught fire after the head-on collision with the truck.

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and three sustained injuries when their car caught fire after it collided with a truck here, police said on Monday. Prayagraj residents Vikas Sahu (24), Ankit Sahu (22) and three others were returning home from Ayodhya when the incident took place near Sonawan village on the Prayagraj-Ayodhaya highway, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), East, Durgesh Kumar Singh said the car caught fire after the head-on collision with the truck. All the injured were rushed to a hospital, where Vikas and Ankit were declared brought dead, ASP Singh said, adding that the other three are undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj.

The police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

