Left Menu

NPA's turnaround remarkable despite devastation of State capture

Batohi was speaking during a media roundtable on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) priorities and strategic initiatives held at the entity’s headquarters in Pretoria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-04-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 21:46 IST
NPA's turnaround remarkable despite devastation of State capture
Batohi – who was appointed as NDPP in 2019 – said the rebuild of what was then a “fractured” organisation, truly began when a full leadership was appointed. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Shamila Batohi, has stated that despite unrelenting pressure and the devastation of State capture, the turnaround of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been remarkable.

Batohi was speaking during a media roundtable on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) priorities and strategic initiatives held at the entity’s headquarters in Pretoria.

Batohi – who was appointed as NDPP in 2019 – said the rebuild of what was then a “fractured” organisation, truly began when a full leadership was appointed.

“In March of 2021 we had, finally, the full leadership in place. We could really start properly, as a full leadership team, thinking about this rebuilding process. What we have achieved in that just over three years, is nothing short of remarkable.

“The NPA now is a well run constitutional entity. We have a solid strategy. There are many incredible strategic initiatives… that put the NPA firmly on track to deliver to the people of this country,” she said.

Reflecting on her tenure so far at the entity, Batohi said she came in believing that State capture cases in particular would have moved faster.

“When I came back from the International Criminal Court [where I was a senior legal advisor to the Prosecutor], I had a sense of the challenge and I thought, 'how difficult is it going to be to get one really big corruption case that’s going to swing sentiment around very quickly'?. I was really quite wrong about that.

“In so far as State capture related cases… I thought we would have been further down the line. For everything else in the NPA, I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved and how far we’ve come since the new leadership came in,” she said.

Stated objectives

Batohi looked back on some of the objectives that she set when she took office, including:

Addressing the leadership crisis of the NPA.

Conducting a review of high profile cases relating to the decision to prosecute or not.

Reviewing the structure of the NPA.

Securing sufficient budget for the NPA and expanding its partnerships.

Managing cases related to State capture.

Creating the Investigating Directorate (ID).

Stakeholder management.

Strengthening staff morale and empowerment.

Instilling the value support of the Independence, Professionalism, Accountability and Credibility pillars.

“It’s not been easy. We’ve been, in the past five years, really hard at work under a lot of pressure. The pressure… in the past five years, has been unrelenting, mainly with regard to State capture. But in the middle of all of this, we’ve been doing incredible work to turn this ship around.

“We’ve stabilised the leadership of the NPA. [The NPA executive]… are the people of the highest standards of integrity, who will do only what the Constitution and the rule of law demands. We have increased staff capacity and capability. We’ve partnered with civil society and the private sector to secure specialist skills that we need in certain very high profile and complex corruption related matters.

“We’ve established the office of ethics and accountability in the NPA. We’ve developed a very forward looking organised crime strategy. We have really focused a lot on building the NPA into a strong entity once more. We’ve come a long way to do that,” she said.

Batohi said since the objectives were set out in 2019, the global landscape has changed dramatically with “deeply troubling” geopolitical tensions, outbreak of conflict and a world impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working in an environment where… it’s a complex political environment. We have a country where we have load shedding, the poorest and most vulnerable are without basic amenities. We have a country that is wracked by the highest levels of various types of crimes.

“It is in this context… that, as the NPA and as a country, we can’t give up hope. We have to… keep fighting the good fight. And that we have to, as the NPA, being a vital Constitutional entity that’ll contribute to the rebuilding of this country… [we have to] keep fighting the best we can and [the best] we know,” Batohi said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024