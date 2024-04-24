Two Militants Killed in Encounter in Pakistan's Punjab Province

Two Taliban terrorists, who were involved in an attack on a ''sensitive installation'', were killed on Wednesday by security forces in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said.

The shootout was held in Bhakkar district of Punjab, some 400 kms from Lahore.

According to a spokesperson of the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police, the terrorists killed in a shootout with the CTD team in early hours of Wednesday have been identified as Noor Muhammad and Rafiq of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. ''Both terrorists were involved in the attack on a sensitive installation in the country,'' he said.

The spokesperson said that two terrorists were attempting to enter Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. ''The CTD personnel rushed to the scene to arrest them. On seeing the law enforcers, the terrorists opened fire which the CTD personnel returned and two terrorists killed by the crossfire''.

Heavy weapons, explosives and ammunition have been seized from the terrorists.

