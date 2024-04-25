Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Couple Found Dead in Domestic Violence Case in Sultanpur

Afaq 52 killed his wife Kismat Ul Nisha 46 by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and later hanged himself in Firozpur village under Kudwar police station area, they said.Circle Officer Shivam Mishra said preliminary investigations indicate that Afaq took his wife to the terrace of their house and fatally attacked her with a sharp weapon before committing suicide.

Updated: 25-04-2024 13:01 IST
A middle-aged man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife here, police said on Thursday. Afaq (52) killed his wife Kismat Ul Nisha (46) by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and later hanged himself in Firozpur village under Kudwar police station area, they said.

Circle Officer Shivam Mishra said preliminary investigations indicate that Afaq took his wife to the terrace of their house and fatally attacked her with a sharp weapon before committing suicide. He added that both the bodies were found on the terrace and have been sent for postmortem. The police said the locals told them that Afaq was mentally unstable and was on medication. Investigations are underway, CO Mishra said.

