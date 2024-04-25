Left Menu

Properties of 4 militant handlers operating from POK attached in J-K's Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir police have attached the properties of four terrorist handlers operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Kupwara district. These handlers had exfiltrated to Pakistan or POK and were involved in handling terrorists and spreading terrorism in Handwara and other areas. The attached properties belonged to Mumtaz Ahmad Khwaja, Lateef Ahmad Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, and Ghulam Nabi Ganai.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:45 IST
Properties of 4 militant handlers operating from POK attached in J-K's Kupwara
  • Country:
  • India

Properties of four militant handlers operating from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) was on Thursday attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Acting against the wanted local terrorists based in Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a special drive against the absconding/wanted terrorists, and as part of this drive, properties of four terrorist handlers declared proclaimed offenders by the high court was attached, a police spokesman said.

They have ex-filtrated to Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and are currently there, he said.

''Since then, they are continuously involved in handling terrorists and reviving and spreading terrorism in Handwara and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir,'' the spokesman said.

Following the prescribed procedure, land measuring ten Marlas at Kralgund belonging to proclaimed offender Mumtaz Ahmad Khwaja, a resident of Kralgund, 16-3/4 Marlas belonging to Lateef Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Badra Payeen, one Kanal and two Marlas at Ashipora belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Ashpora, and land measuring one Kanal at Khaipora belonging to Ghulam Nabi Ganai, a resident of Khaipora, Qaziabad, was attached by the police on the orders of the Court, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024