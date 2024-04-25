Left Menu

NDMC Gears Up with 6 Control Rooms to Combat Monsoon Waterlogging

NDMC to set up six monsoon control rooms with portable pumps, trucks, duty officers, and manpower to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season. Existing drainage systems will be de-silted by June 30. Five vulnerable water stagnation points identified and equipped with permanent pumps and generators. NDMC aims to minimize waterlogging complaints by providing prompt response through these measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will set up six control rooms to check waterlogging during the monsoon season this time, officials said on Thursday.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal reviewed the measures for the monsoon during the day and said the de-silting work of existing drainage systems in the NDMC area will be completed by June 30.

The control rooms will be set up at the Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Hanuman Road drainage service centres, and will be equipped with portable pumps with generator set, trucks, tools with facilitation of duty officers and manpower, he said.

Last year, 300 complaints were received in the control room in connection with waterlogging.

The NDMC has identified five vulnerable points of water stagnation -- Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Purana Quila Road and Lodhi Estate, Chahal said.

Permanent pumps and generator sets have been provided at these locations to avoid waterlogging.

There are 14 drainage systems across the NDMC area, and the length of the transverse drainage line is 270.82 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

