US believes Israel's Rafah strikes do not represent a major military operation, US official says

The United States is concerned about Israel's latest strikes against the southern Gaza city of Rafah but does not believe they represent a major military operation, a U.S. official said on Monday.

The official said U.S. officials are focused on heading off a major military operation into densely populated areas of Rafah and that it does not appear the Israelis are doing that.

