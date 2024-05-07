US believes Israel's Rafah strikes do not represent a major military operation, US official says
The United States is concerned about Israel's latest strikes against the southern Gaza city of Rafah but does not believe they represent a major military operation, a U.S. official said on Monday.
The official said U.S. officials are focused on heading off a major military operation into densely populated areas of Rafah and that it does not appear the Israelis are doing that.
(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)
