Tragic Elephant Incident Claims One Life, Injures Two in Gadchiroli

Tragic wildlife attack: A 55-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, leaving two others injured. The incident occurred as the victims walked through Hidur village after a temple visit. Officials identified the deceased as Raje Halami and are providing medical attention to the injured. The elephant herd is reportedly on the move towards Chhattisgarh, prompting authorities to caution villagers and urge caution.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:04 IST
A 55-year-old woman was killed, and two others were injured in an attack by a wild elephant in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Hidur village in the Bhamragarh forest range on Thursday night, the official said.

The victims were returning to the village after attending a programme at a temple when an elephant attacked them, he said.

Raje Halami died in the attack, and two other women sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Chandrapur, the official said.

There is a presence of a herd in the area, and it is moving towards neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Villagers have been asked to take precautions and keep away from the elephant's path, he said.

A man was similarly killed by an elephant in the Kiyar forest of Bhamragarh in the district on Wednesday.

