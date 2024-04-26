Government Employee Taken into Police Custody for Refusing Election Duty
A government employee who refused to participate in poll duty in Latur was apprehended by police and brought to the tehsildar's office. Despite reminders, he had declined to participate. The official stated that the employee apologized and commenced his election work after being brought to the office. Absence is permitted for legitimate reasons, but the employee's excuse was deemed invalid.
PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A government employee who refused to join poll duty in Latur despite repeated reminders was brought to the tehsildar's office by police, an official said on Friday.
He was brought on Thursday following a directive to the police by the tehsildar under relevant poll rules, the official added.
''He apologised to the authorities and began his poll work on Thursday. One can remain absent if the reason is valid, but this person's excuse was not,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latur
Advertisement