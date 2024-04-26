Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Three Boys and One Man Drown During Fishing Excursion in Pali, Rajasthan

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the four victims - - Dinesh Kumar Valmiki 35 and his sons Gaurav 15, Armaan 13 and nephew Mohit 15 - - had gone fishing, police said.During the initial investigation, the police found that one of the victims slipped into the pond.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:37 IST
Four people, including three teenage boys, who had gone fishing, drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Pali, police said on Friday. The police said that they received a call from the locals in Chamunder village under Nana police station regarding four bodies floating in a pond in the area. The incident occurred on Thursday night when the four victims - - Dinesh Kumar Valmiki (35) and his sons Gaurav (15), Armaan (13) and nephew Mohit (15) - - had gone fishing, police said.

During the initial investigation, the police found that one of the victims slipped into the pond. Others stepped in to save him but drowned, they said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they added.

