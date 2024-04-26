Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Myanmarese National Arrested, Heroin Worth Rs. 8.4 Crore Confiscated

A 49-year-old Myanmar national has been arrested and heroin worth Rs 8.4 crore seized from his possession in Mizoram's capital Aizawl, Assam Rifles said in a statement here on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a raid in Tuikual North area in Aizawl on Thursday and seized 1.2 kg of heroin from Vanbiakhning, a resident of Tamu town in Myanmar, it said.

The contraband, worth Rs 8.4 crore, was concealed in 110 soap cases, the statement added.

