Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Myanmarese National Arrested, Heroin Worth Rs. 8.4 Crore Confiscated

A 49-year-old Myanmar national was arrested in Aizawl for possession of 1.2 kg of heroin worth Rs 8.4 crore. The heroin was concealed in soap cases. The arrest was made during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 49-year-old Myanmar national has been arrested and heroin worth Rs 8.4 crore seized from his possession in Mizoram's capital Aizawl, Assam Rifles said in a statement here on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a raid in Tuikual North area in Aizawl on Thursday and seized 1.2 kg of heroin from Vanbiakhning, a resident of Tamu town in Myanmar, it said.

The contraband, worth Rs 8.4 crore, was concealed in 110 soap cases, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

