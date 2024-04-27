Left Menu

Tragic Gunfire Exchange in Manipur Claims One Life

Gunfight between groups in Manipur leaves 33-year-old man dead and a village volunteer missing. The volunteer, identified as Laishram Prem, was later found dead. Security forces have been deployed to prevent further clashes.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-04-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 10:00 IST
Gunfight broke out between two groups in Manipur, following which a 33-year-old man was found dead, police said on Saturday.

The gunfight happened at Sinam Kom on the border of the Kangpkopi and Imphal East districts on Friday night, they said.

A 'village volunteer' who went missing following the gunfight was found dead on Saturday morning, they added.

He was identified as Laishram Prem, police said.

Security forces were deployed in the area to prevent a flare-up, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

