Tragic School Bus Accident in Ranchi: 15 Students Sustain Injuries

15 school children injured in bus accident in Ranchi, one with head injury. Bus with 30 children overturned near St Maria School due to unknown cause. All children are under observation at Mission Hospital.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-04-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 10:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen children were injured after their school bus overturned in Ranchi on Saturday morning, police said.

The bus with 30 children onboard met with the accident at a turning, about 100 metres from the St Maria School in Mandar, they said.

''About 15 children of that school were injured. They are under observation at the nearby Mission Hospital,'' officer-in-charge of Mandar police station Rahul told PTI.

One of the children received a head injury, he said, adding that a CT scan was being done.

Otherwise, all the children are fine, the officer said.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

