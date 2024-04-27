Left Menu

Russia hits Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions, Kyiv says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-04-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 10:16 IST
  • Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions on Saturday, damaging equipment and injuring at least one energy worker, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

Galushchenko said on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian strikes targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine and the western regions of Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk.

