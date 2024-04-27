Russian court places Forbes journalist Mingazov under house arrest, says RIA
A Russian court has ordered a journalist for the Russian edition of Forbes, Sergei Mingazov, to be placed under house arrest, Russia's state-owned RIA news agency reported on Saturday.
Mingazov was detained on Friday on suspicion of spreading false information about the Russian army, his magazine said at the time.
