Tragic Road Incident: Three Lives Lost in Bijnor Motorcycle Accident
Three people, Gaurav, Prince, and Vansh, died in a motorcycle crash in Bijnor after a collision with an unidentified vehicle while returning from a wedding.
Three persons lost their lives on Saturday morning when their motorcycle collided head-on here with an unknown vehicle, police said.
SHO of Nagina Dehat police station Hambir Singh Jadaun said that at around 3.30 am on Saturday, there was a head-on collision near the Sattawala village between a motorcycle and an unknown vehicle.
Motorcycle riders Gaurav (20) and Prince (22) died on the spot, while Vansh (20) succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.
The trio was returning from a marriage function, police said, and added that the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
