Armed men open fire outside sweet shop in Jammu, injuring two

Suspected criminals opened fire outside a sweet shop in the outskirts of the city on late Saturday evening, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the firing by at least two pistol-borne youths who reportedly came on a motorcycle to the shop at the Miran Sahib area, the officials said.

They said the suspected criminals enquired about the shop owner, who was not present at the time of the incident.

Before leaving the scene, they fired several rounds and one of the bullets also hit the shop's glass counter, the officials said, adding a police party immediately rushed to the scene and further investigation is on.

