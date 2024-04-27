Armed men open fire outside sweet shop in Jammu, injuring two

Left Menu

Armed men open fire outside sweet shop in Jammu

Suspected criminals fired outside a sweet shop in Jammu on Saturday evening. Two youths on a motorcycle inquired about the owner, then fired multiple rounds, hitting the shop's glass. No one was injured. Police are investigating.

Updated: 27-04-2024 23:01 IST
Suspected criminals opened fire outside a sweet shop in the outskirts of the city on late Saturday evening, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the firing by at least two pistol-borne youths who reportedly came on a motorcycle to the shop at the Miran Sahib area, the officials said.

They said the suspected criminals enquired about the shop owner, who was not present at the time of the incident.

Before leaving the scene, they fired several rounds and one of the bullets also hit the shop's glass counter, the officials said, adding a police party immediately rushed to the scene and further investigation is on.

