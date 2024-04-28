Left Menu

Thai foreign minister resigns, local media report

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has abruptly resigned after losing the role of deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle, local media reported on Sunday. Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the media reports.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has abruptly resigned after losing the role of deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle, local media reported on Sunday.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the media reports. A government spokesperson told Reuters he would check on the matter. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's new cabinet endorsed by Thailand's king and published in the official Royal Gazette on Sunday shows Parnpree listed only as foreign minister, no longer also as deputy prime minister.

